Trump says he has ‘own idea’ of the Iran war’s duration

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he has his "own idea" on how long the conflict in Iran could last, amid changing signals about the timeline of the ongoing US-Israeli offensive in Iran.

"I mean, I have my own idea. But what good does it do?" Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews when asked about the duration of the war. "It'll be as long as it's necessary."

Trump and the Pentagon have sent mixed signals on when the conflict might end, even as they say the US is nearing its objectives.

In the early days of the operation, Trump said the conflict could last four or five weeks. But on Monday, he said the war was "very complete, pretty much."

He later that day said in a press conference that it could end soon, while vowing to continue strikes on Iran.

On Friday, Trump also told reporters the US was "way ahead of schedule," without providing further details.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing some 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





