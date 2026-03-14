MEXICOS SHEINBAUM WELCOMES US-CUBA TALKS AFTER YEARS OF INJUSTICE

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has welcomed talks between the United States and Cuba aimed at easing their strained relations, as she condemned the embargo "inflicted on the Cuban people for many years."



"How good," Sheinbaum said when asked about remarks made earlier on Friday by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel that Cuban representatives had recently met with US government officials to seek "a possible solution to the bilateral differences that exist between the two countries."



"Mexico will always promote peace and diplomatic dialogue, particularly in the face of this injustice that has been inflicted on the Cuban people for many years through the embargo, which has caused a range of problems," Sheinbaum told journalists during her daily press conference.



Under President Donald Trump, Washington has increased economic pressure on Cuba, aiming to cut off the flow of foreign currency and oil to the Caribbean island.



Trump has repeatedly said Cuba is on the brink of collapse due to a lack of oil and money, and had claimed that negotiations with Havana were under way.



Havana lost a key partner when Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was captured by the US military in early January. Trump later threatened to impose tariffs on Cuba's oil suppliers, prompting Mexico - most recently the island's main provider - to halt deliveries.



Asked whether the Mexican government had found a way to get oil to Cuba, Sheinbaum said that "we are looking for different alternatives."



