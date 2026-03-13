Top Russian diplomat discusses situation around US-Israeli strikes on Iran with IAEA chief

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday discussed the situation with regards to US-Israeli strikes on Iran with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Moscow.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry said the meeting included a "constructive" exchange of views on key aspects of Russia's interaction with the IAEA, and the country's contribution to the agency's work was noted.

"Particular emphasis was placed on the situation surrounding the US and Israeli attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards, as well as on the security of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," the statement said.

It added that several other aspects of mutual interest on the international agenda were also touched upon.

Earlier, Grossi held talks with a Russian delegation led by Alexey Likhachev, head of state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Regional tensions surged following Israeli and US strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which killed hundreds, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, prompting Iranian missile and drone retaliations targeting Israel and US interests in the region.