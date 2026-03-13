 Contact Us
Iranian missile attack targets northern Israel

Thirty-three people were injured and several homes damaged after Iran launched two intense missile barrages at northern Israel on Friday, prompting nationwide sirens and emergency shelter orders.

WORLD
Published March 13,2026
Thirty-three people mostly suffered light injuries in a missile attack Friday by Iran targeting northern Israel.

A statement from Israel's national emergency medical service Magen David Adom said only one person, a 35-year-old woman in the town of Zarzir, sustained moderate injuries from shrapnel in her back.

Following the launch of the missiles, sirens sounded in northern Israel and explosions were heard in the sky, according to media reports.

Israeli media reported that some houses were damaged as a result of the attack.

The Israeli army announced that two separate intense missile attacks were launched from Iran into the north of the country within half an hour and asked the public to seek shelter.