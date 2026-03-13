Russia summons British, French ambassadors over Ukrainian strike on Bryansk

Russia on Friday said it summoned the ambassadors of UK and France over a Ukrainian strike earlier this week that killed seven people.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the demarche given to both ambassadors stated the UK and France bear "direct responsibility" for the attack on Tuesday, which also injured 42 others.

"Clearly, the missile strike on Bryansk would have been impossible without the involvement of the British and French specialists, as well as without providing intelligence data" to Ukraine, the ministry said.

The statement added that Russia considers the attack a "deliberate provocation" aimed at undermining growing efforts towards finding a peaceful settlement for the ongoing Ukraine war.

It urged the UK and France to abandon its actions and demanded that they issue a public response with a "firm and unequivocal condemnation" of the attack by Ukraine.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz initially said at least six people were killed and 37 injured in the missile attack on Bryansk, later updating the death toll to seven.

In remarks to journalists at a news briefing on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that his military launched an attack in the border region.

"While I was answering you, Commander-in-Chief (Oleksandr) Syrskyi called me and told me about the successful operation that had just been carried out. The Bryansk plant was hit," Zelenskyy was quoted by Ukrainian media outlets, including state news agency Ukrinform.

Separately, Ukraine's General Staff claimed on Telegram that it struck the Kremniy El microelectronics factory in the missile strike.

"The target was hit and significant damage to production facilities was recorded," it said, noting it hit the factory using long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles.