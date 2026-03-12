Zelenskyy says Ukraine seeks major US drone production deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Kyiv is seeking a major agreement with the US on drone production.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said he hopes Washington will show greater interest in signing the agreement following the escalation of the conflict.

"We wanted to sign a major agreement with the United States on the production of drones, but we needed approval from the White House. It was about various types of drones and air defense. They work as a single system and can protect against hundreds or thousands of Iranian 'Shaheds' and missiles," he said.

Zelenskyy added, "We haven't had the opportunity to sign this document yet. I hope that, perhaps, our American friends will now be more inclined towards such a decision, especially after the challenges we are seeing in the Middle East."

Separately, Zelenskyy said in an interview with US media that his position does not allow him to seek a compromise suitable for everyone.

"I am not in a position to think about how to find a compromise acceptable to everyone; I have to defend the constitution, the independence of my country and its people," he said.

He confirmed that the escalation in the Middle East has directly affected Ukraine, particularly in terms of arms supplies.

"The start of a new war in the Middle East inevitably leads to a certain shift in the attention of the international community. We need the focus to be on Ukraine. We need to keep that focus," he said.