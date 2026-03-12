Trump cites general on sinking Iranian ships: 'more fun this way'

Rallying the public over the largely unpopular US war on Iran, US President Donald Trump said one US general told him they destroy Iranian vessels rather than capture them "because it's more fun doing it this way."

Trump made the remarks at a rally in the US state of Kentucky, in the American South, where his Republican Party enjoys broad popularity. In nationwide opinion polls, however, a clear majority of respondents oppose the war, many worried about launching another long war in the Mideast and also how that might spike inflation.

Critics have noted Trump's habit of quoting anonymous sources who say things agreeable to him. Though the general's quote may be genuine, many such quotes are seen instead as inventions reflecting Trump's own state of mind or meant to please his audience.

At the rally, Trump also claimed that American forces have "knocked out" 58 Iranian ships including 54 in just two days as part of the ongoing Operation Epic Fury.

Speaking in his characteristic off-the-cuff style, Trump described rapid US military successes against Iranian vessels attempting to disrupt maritime traffic.

Trump's numbers have escalated in his public remarks over the past weeks, often outpacing or aligning loosely with official reports.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said Wednesday that US forces have struck or sunk more than 60 Iranian ships since US attacks on the country started on March 28.

Control of the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has reportedly started laying naval mines, threatening global oil flows, is seen as key.

On Tuesday, CENTCOM destroyed 16 alleged Iranian mine-laying vessels near the strait in preemptive strikes, with footage released showing hits on moored boats.



