Switzerland closes Iran embassy over 'increasing security risk'

Switzerland has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran due to an "increasing security risk," authorities said on Wednesday.



For decades, Switzerland has also represented US interests in Iran. The US government "respects the Swiss government's decision" and is "deeply grateful for the dedication" of the embassy and its staff, the US embassy in Bern said in a statement.



Their work "remains essential to protecting U.S. interests and supporting our citizens," it added.



The Swiss government said that, in consultation with the countries concerned, it would "continue to maintain an open line of communication between the United States and Iran."



Switzerland's ambassador in Tehran and five staff members left Iran by land on Wednesday and are now safe outside the country, the government said. "They will return to Tehran as soon as the situation allows," it added.



About a week ago, the Swiss government said the embassy had six Swiss employees and 18 locally hired staff members. Four Swiss nationals had already left the country on March 3.



Switzerland acts as the United States' protecting power in Iran, representing US interests there since diplomatic relations between Washington and Tehran were severed.



In this role, it passes messages between the two countries and assists US citizens when necessary.

