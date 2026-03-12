Turkish President Erdoğan presents international peace award to UN chief Guterres

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday presented the Ataturk International Peace Award to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Ankara.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony, Erdoğan stressed that Ankara will continue backing initiatives to make the UN more inclusive and added that there can be no development, peace, or stability without justice.

The president vowed that Türkiye will continue working with patience and determination despite attempts to undermine hopes in the US-Israel-Iran diplomatic process.