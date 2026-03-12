 Contact Us
Turkish President Erdoğan presents international peace award to UN chief Guterres

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented the Atatürk International Peace Award to UN Secretary-General António Guterres during a ceremony in Ankara on Thursday. The prestigious honor, awarded during the UN chief's annual Ramadan solidarity visit, formally recognizes Guterres's ongoing diplomatic efforts and commitment to global peace amid widening regional conflicts.

Published March 12,2026
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday presented the Ataturk International Peace Award to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Ankara.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony, Erdoğan stressed that Ankara will continue backing initiatives to make the UN more inclusive and added that there can be no development, peace, or stability without justice.

The president vowed that Türkiye will continue working with patience and determination despite attempts to undermine hopes in the US-Israel-Iran diplomatic process.