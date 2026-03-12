Dubai reports ‘minor drone incident’ amid regional escalation

Authorities in Dubai said Thursday they were responding to a "minor drone incident" in the Al Bada'a area amid ongoing regional tensions.

The Dubai Media Office said no injuries were reported and did not provide further details about the incident.

The development comes as the United States and Israel have continued joint attacks on Iran since Feb. 28 that have killed about 1,300 people, including several senior officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that host US military assets.



