Kremlin says Russia-US cooperation could stabilize energy markets

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that cooperation between Russia and the United States could positively influence global energy markets.

However, no agreements have been reached between the two countries so far, Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

"It is obvious that interaction between Russia and the United States in energy markets can and should be a very important factor in stabilizing these markets. At the moment, it is too early to talk about any effective interaction, but the topic is certainly being discussed," he said.

Commenting on the outcome of presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev's contacts with US representatives in Miami, Florida, Peskov said the Russian official is returning to his homeland today and will report to the president.

Addressing remarks by the Ukrainian and French presidents advocating increased pressure on Russia, Peskov said this clearly demonstrates their lack of willingness to end the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means.

"In this case, the Kyiv regime continues its consistent line of obstructing the peace process, trying to do this in various ways, and in this instance finds a positive response in European capitals," he said.

The spokesman added that "European capitals are also by no means filled with a desire to contribute to the search for a peaceful settlement."

Peskov further said that Russia is continuing the "special military operation" and simultaneously remaining "open to the search for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine."

Regarding the deployment of Ukrainian drone countermeasures specialists to the Middle East, Peskov described it as "a matter of bilateral relations between the Kyiv regime and those countries that have requested this type of assistance," and stressed that Russia will not make "any assessments in this case."

On the situation involving Iran, Peskov said Moscow continues to adhere to its consistent position on the preferability of a swift transition to political and diplomatic methods of settling the situation around Iran, which he said would bring peace, calm, and predictability to the region.

Asked whether Russia expects the international North-South transport corridor (ITC) project to continue and be completed, Peskov said much has already been accomplished and that there is solid groundwork.

"It is obvious that implementation cannot proceed in the part concerning Iran at the moment. But as for the interest of Tehran, a whole group of regional states, and, of course, our own interest, it remains," he said.





