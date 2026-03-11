Erdoğan: Our region is once again covered in the smell of blood

President Erdoğan, speaking at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Group Meeting, said, "We will never turn our backs on our origins or our ancestors. No matter what anyone says, no matter what declaration they publish, we will firmly adhere to the virtues that make us who we are."



Erdoğan continued his words as follows:



"We will not allow any internal or external malicious party to harm these virtues, break our will, or enslave this nation with false and artificial fears.

All 86 million of us, together, will protect each other's rights and the rights of the Republic of Türkiye at the cost of our lives."

President Erdoğan also made the following remarks regarding the attacks by the US and Israel on Iran:

"As Türkiye, we are not a country that remains indifferent to crises in its vicinity or turns its back on friends and brothers in times of crisis.

This war must be stopped before it escalates and completely sets the region ablaze. If diplomacy is given a chance, it is entirely possible to achieve this."