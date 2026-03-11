Trump warns Iran over Strait of Hormuz mines as US strikes vessels

US President Donald Trump has threatened major military retaliation against Iran after reports that Tehran may have laid mines in the Strait of Hormuz.



"If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.



The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later said US forces had destroyed multiple Iranian naval vessels, including 16 minelaying vessels, near the Strait of Hormuz.



According to CNN, Iran in recent days deployed about a dozen mines in the strategically important strait. The broadcaster cited unnamed sources.



One source said Iran still possessed most of its small boats and minelayer vessels, which could potentially deploy hundreds of mines in the shipping route.



CBS News also reported on Iranian plans to lay mines.



The roughly 55-kilometre-wide Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the most important shipping routes for global oil exports.



Experts had already warned before the war that Iran's naval forces could block or mine the waterway.

