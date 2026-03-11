South Korea, Ghana agree to deepen maritime, climate cooperation

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama agreed Wednesday to deepen cooperation on maritime security and climate action during summit talks in Seoul.

The leaders oversaw the signing of several agreements, including a climate cooperation pact to support their national climate action plans under the Paris Agreement.

The Korea Coast Guard and the Ghana Navy also signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen coordination against piracy and other maritime crimes in the Gulf of Guinea, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

Maritime security has been a key concern for Seoul because piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, a major global shipping and energy trade route, has previously led to the kidnapping of South Korean sailors from vessels operating off the West African coast.

Lee thanked Ghana for helping ensure the safety of Korean nationals in the region and described the country as a "reliable gateway" for South Korea's entry into African markets.

Mahama, who arrived Tuesday for a five-day working visit, is the first African leader to visit South Korea since Lee took office last June.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation in agriculture, digital technology, and critical minerals, with Mahama highlighting potential collaboration in lithium and nickel exploration.

South Korea and Ghana established diplomatic relations in 1977 and have steadily expanded economic ties.

Bilateral trade totals roughly $240 million annually, according to UN data.





