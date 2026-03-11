Israel urges UNSC to designate Iran Guards 'terrorist organisation'

Israel's foreign minister on Wednesday urged the UN Security Council to designate Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards a "terrorist organisation", as the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic raged for a 12th day.

"The Iranian regime's recent actions underscore that its aggression constitutes a direct threat not only to Israel, but to regional and international peace and security," Gideon Saar posted on X.

"I urge the UN Security Council to condemn Iran and immediately designate the IRGC as a terrorist organisation," he added, addressing a letter to the US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, who is the current president of the Security Council.

The IRGC is the ideological arm of Tehran's military and was created after the 1979 revolution to protect the clerical leadership. The Guards control or own companies across the Iranian economy, including major strategic sectors.

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, killing its supreme leader and plunging the Middle East into a spiralling war.

The US has already designated the Iran Guards a "terrorist organisation", with the European Union following suit in January over a deadly crackdown on mass protests.









