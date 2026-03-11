Iran accuses US, Israel of hitting maritime ambulance in Strait of Hormuz: media

Iran on Wednesday accused the United States and Israel of striking a maritime ambulance boat at an island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, local media reported.

"Following the US-Zionist attacks this afternoon, a maritime ambulance stationed at the dock of Hormuz Island was hit by missiles," Mehr news agency reported, showing footage of the boat on fire.

It said the vessel transports emergency patients from the island to Bandar Abbas in Iran's southern Hormozgan province. Other media carried similar reports.







