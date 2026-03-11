Turkish foreign minister set to host German counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to host his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in the capital Ankara, Turkish diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Wadephul will travel to Türkiye on Thursday, where he will meet with Fidan, the sources said.

During the meeting, Fidan is expected to express his satisfaction with the momentum gained in Turkish-German relations through high-level visits, as well as express his hope that the upcoming third meeting of the Türkiye-Germany Strategic Dialogue Mechanism set for May 18 in Berlin will contribute to the countries' multidimensional relations.

Fidan is expected to express Türkiye's expectation that the EU will also approach Türkiye-EU relations from a strategic perspective and that Germany will contribute to Türkiye's EU accession negotiations process.

He is also expected to convey Türkiye's expectations on pressing issues concerning the EU, including updating the Customs Union and visa liberalization dialogue.

Fidan is likely to emphasize Ankara's stance on recent regional developments and likely express concern that the attacks in the region jeopardize the security of energy supplies and sow risks in the areas of counterterrorism and migration.

He is also expected to exchange views on steps that can be taken to reduce tensions and emphasize that diplomacy is the only option, as well as discuss Türkiye's stance on other regional and global matters such as the situation in Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war, and developments in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last visited Germany in November 2023. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Türkiye last February, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Türkiye last October.

In addition, Fidan last visited Germany last November, while Wadephul paid a working visit to Ankara the previous month.

Türkiye's bilateral trade volume with Germany last year reached $52.2 billion. In the short term, this volume is expected to hit $60 billion annually.



