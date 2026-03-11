Iraq says will not allow any party to use its territory as base for attacks on Iran

Iraq will not allow any party or anyone to use Iraqi territory as a base for attacks against Iran, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over a phone call on Wednesday.

While Iraq is committed to Iran's security and sovereignty, attacks targeting Iraqi territory constitute a violation of sovereignty, and undermine Baghdad's efforts to end the war and return to dialogue, Sudani said, according to a statement by his office on US social media company X.

He also expressed Iraq's "rejection and condemnation of the unjust war targeting Iran, emphasizing Iraq's concern for the security and peace of the region and its brotherly peoples."

Sudani said Iraq is ready to make efforts to end the war and return to a "logic of dialogue and peaceful solutions, away from the language of force that threatens regional and international security and stability."

The US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, and have since killed over 1,300 people, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was the supreme leader, as well as over 150 schoolgirls.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets, disrupting global markets and sending energy prices soaring.