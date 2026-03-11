Trump says Iran war will end 'soon': 'Any time I want it to end, it will end'

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US and Israeli war against Iran will end "soon," because strikes have left "practically nothing left to target" in the country.

"Little this and that -- any time I want it to end, it will end," the president said during a brief telephone interview with US outlet Axios.

Trump's emphasis that the end of the war is his alone to decide came after he said any decision on the conclusion of the war would be made mutually with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli and US officials told Axios that they are preparing for the war to last at least two more weeks.

US Central Command Commander Brad Cooper said in a video message posted to American social media company X on Wednesday that strikes by Washington have destroyed more than 5,500 targets and over 60 ships, including all of Iran's Sulaymani-class warships. Iran's Navy and industrial base have been sharply curtailed, he said.