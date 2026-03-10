TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE UP AROUND 2% AT TUESDAYS OPEN

Turkish stock exchange up around 2% at Tuesday's open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 12,951.57 points, soaring by 1.96% or 249.17 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 fell by 0.71% to close at 12,702 points, with a daily transaction volume of 169 billion liras ($3.82 billion).

As of 10.35 am local time (0735GMT), exchange rates stood at 44.0570 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 51.3600 to the euro, and 59.3630 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $5,169.50, while Brent crude oil was trading at $89.38 per barrel.





