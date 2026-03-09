US concerned over Israeli strikes on Iranian fuel depots: Report

The United States is dismayed by the scale of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian fuel depots over the weekend, marking the first notable disagreement between the two allies since the start of the war, the US news outlet Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report said the strikes targeted around 30 fuel depots across Iran on Saturday, exceeding what US officials expected after Israel notified Washington ahead of the operation.

Large fires were reported in the Iranian capital Tehran following the attacks, with thick smoke rising above fuel storage tanks and industrial areas.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the targeted fuel depots were used by the Iranian government to supply fuel to various customers, including its military units.

US officials said Israel informed the American military ahead of the operation, but Washington was surprised by the breadth of the attacks.

"The president doesn't like the attack on the oil facilities. He wants to save the oil, not burn it. And it reminds people of higher gas prices," said an adviser to US President Donald Trump.

US officials are concerned that attacks on infrastructure serving ordinary Iranians could backfire strategically by strengthening public support for the Iranian leadership and driving up global oil prices.

"We don't think it was a good idea," said a senior US official.

The report said that although the targeted facilities were not oil production sites, officials in Washington fear that footage showing burning fuel depots could unsettle energy markets.

Iranian officials warned that continued attacks on energy infrastructure could trigger retaliation.

A spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, which oversees military operations, said Tehran could respond with similar strikes across the region if such attacks continue.

The spokesperson added that Iran has so far avoided targeting regional energy infrastructure but warned that if it does so, global oil prices could surge to $200 per barrel.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also warned that Tehran would retaliate "without delay" if strikes on infrastructure continue.

Regional escalation has flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and injuring over 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.





