Shots fired at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home, woman detained

A woman fired several rounds at pop star Rihanna's Los Angeles home on Sunday while the singer was inside the residence, though no injuries were reported.

Authorities said the suspect drove up to the property, located just outside Beverly Hills, and opened fire using an AR-15-style rifle, according to NBC News.

Police said Rihanna was home at the time of the incident.

Four rounds or fragments struck parts of the property, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The woman believed to be responsible for the shooting was taken into custody shortly afterward.

Her identity was not immediately released.

LAPD Capt. Mike Bland said additional information about the suspect, including booking allegations, would be made public Monday.

The shooting was reported at 1.15 p.m. local time (2015GMT), according to police.

The residence is shared by Rihanna and hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky.

Authorities said it was not immediately known whether A$AP Rocky or the couple's children were present at the home during the incident.

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to requests for comment, NBC News reported.