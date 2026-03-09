Bahrain reports injuries after Iranian drone attack near capital

Bahrain said Monday that several people were injured, one of them seriously, in an Iranian drone attack near the capital.

The attack damaged a number of homes in the Sitra area south of Manama, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the ministry said that sirens were sounded and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

The US and Israel have continued a large-scale attack on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.





