Netherlands, Ukraine agree to expand cooperation in defense, drone production

The Netherlands and Ukraine on Sunday agreed to expand cooperation in defense and drone production.

During a bilateral meeting in the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten recognized the "critical role of modern technologies" on the battlefield, according to a joint statement published by Ukraine's Presidential Office.

"Both sides reaffirmed their intention to expand cooperation between their respective defense industries, including through joint production projects under the 'Build with Ukraine' initiative," the statement said, noting both parties underlined their commitment to making the initiative successful.

According to the statement, the two sides stressed the urgent need to further strengthen Ukraine's air defense, noting that Ukraine's security is inseparable from European security as a whole.

Stating that they outlined practical steps aimed at advancing efforts toward restoring a "comprehensive, just and lasting" peace for Ukraine, the statement said the Netherlands emphasized security guarantees for Kyiv.

It further said the Dutch side reaffirmed its new Cabinet will continue to provide comprehensive long-term assistance to Ukraine, including political support. The Ukrainian side expressed its "deep appreciation" for The Hague's leadership within the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program.

The statement went on to say that both sides "reaffirmed their shared vision of Ukraine's future membership in the European Union and NATO, acknowledged the significant reform progress achieved despite the ongoing Russian war of aggression."

Jetten arrived in Ukraine earlier Sunday on his second foreign visit since taking office on Feb. 23 as the youngest prime minister in Dutch history.

Jetten last week paid his first foreign visit as premier to Brussels, where he met top EU officials, including European Council President Antonio Costa, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"I am grateful to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands for such a symbolic visit -- coming to Ukraine almost immediately after beginning his work at the head of the new Government," Zelensky said on the US social media company X following the talks.