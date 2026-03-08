Iran to intensify attacks against Israel, US as of tonight, military official says

This photo taken on March 1, 2026 shows smoke trails left by interceptor missiles launched from Israeli air defense systems in downtown Tel Aviv, Israel. (DHA File Photo)

Iran will intensify its offensive operations against Israel and the United States as of tonight, an Iranian military official said Sunday.

"The escalating brutality by the US and Israel against the interests of the Iranian people will lead to a significant increase in offensive operations by the armed forces," the Fars News Agency said, citing the official.

He said the Iranian army will double its use of strategic missiles carrying heavy warheads, along with intensified use of drones.

"This step has been taken to provide overwhelming deterrence against any military adventure that threatens our country's interests and citizens," the military official added.

More than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials, have been killed and over 10,000 others injured in US-Israeli attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated by launching drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf nations that are home to US military assets.



















