Facility near Salman Port in Bahrain targeted, warning sirens activated

Authorities in Bahrain announced that Iran targeted a facility near Salman Port in the capital, Manama, causing a fire at the site, while civil defense teams began operations to contain the blaze and secure the area.

In an official statement, the relevant authorities confirmed that warning sirens were activated in several areas, urging citizens and residents to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels.

The incident comes amid escalating Iranian attacks on several Gulf countries in recent days, as Tehran announced the launch of missile and drone strikes targeting what it described as American military interests in the region, in response to ongoing military developments.





