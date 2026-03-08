Explosion hits US Embassy in Oslo, no injuries reported

An explosion struck the US Embassy in Oslo early Sunday, causing minor damage but no injuries, Norwegian police said.

A statement by the Norwegian Police Service (Politiet) said officers were deployed in large numbers to the area around the US Embassy in the Huseby district of western Oslo after reports of a loud blast at around 1 am local time (0000 GMT).

Police said they are in contact with officials at the embassy and confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

Authorities later confirmed that an explosion hit the embassy, specifically near the consular entrance, but said the damage was limited.

"Several reports of a bang were received around 01:00 am. We arrived shortly afterward and confirmed that an explosion had occurred that struck the US Embassy," police incident commander Michael Dellemyr told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

He said the blast caused minor damage, and authorities would not yet comment on the type of damage or what caused the explosion because the investigation is still at an early stage.

Authorities said they are searching for one or more suspects, while investigators conduct crime-scene examinations and interview witnesses.

Police added that searches around the embassy have found no indications of additional explosive threats in the area.





