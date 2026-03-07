Qatar says 9 Iranian drones intercepted

Qatar said early Saturday that nine of 10 Iranian attack drones were intercepted while one went down in an uninhabited area with no casualties reported.

In a statement, the Qatari Defense Ministry said that since dawn, the country had been targeted by attacks involving 10 drones from Iran.

The statement said nine of the drones were successfully neutralized, while one came down harmlessly in an uninhabited area.

It stressed that Qatari forces have the necessary capabilities and resources to protect the country's sovereignty and territory, urging the public and visitors to remain calm and follow official instructions.

Iran, since Feb. 28, has launched missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets. Some of the attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran says the attacks are in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.