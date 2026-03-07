Loud explosions heard after Iranian cluster missile seen in skies over Jerusalem

Loud explosions were heard after an Iranian cluster missile was seen in the skies over Jerusalem on Saturday evening, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that a "very limited barrage" launched from Iran was "fully intercepted" by Israeli air defense systems, adding that the launches included a fragmentation missile.

Sirens warning of rocket and missile fire were activated across several areas, including central Israel, Gush Dan, Sharon, Lachish, Beka'a, Samaria, and Jerusalem, according to the daily.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it launched a new wave of missiles against Israel, according to Iranian media.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage were reported.

Iran began launching missiles and drones on Feb. 28 toward Israel and Gulf countries that host US military assets. Some of the strikes have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran says the attacks are in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.