Bahrain says that since Feb. 28 it destroyed 148 drones sent by Iran

Bahrain said Saturday that since Feb. 28, it has destroyed 86 missiles and 148 drones sent by Iran targeting the kingdom.

The Bahrain Defense Force General Command said in a statement that "air defense systems have, since the start of the Iranian attacks, intercepted and destroyed 86 missiles and 148 drones that targeted the kingdom."

The command called on residents to remain at home and avoid going out except in cases of extreme necessity, urging them to exercise the highest levels of caution to ensure their safety.

It stressed that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian sites and private property constitutes "a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the UN Charter."

It added that these "indiscriminate" attacks pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.

Earlier Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country will refrain from attacking neighboring states unless attacks are launched against Iran from their territory.

Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets since Feb. 28. Some of the attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran says the attacks came in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.