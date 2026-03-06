News World Zelensky: US asked Ukraine for help against Iranian drones

Confirming a remarkable wartime partnership, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Thursday that the United States has formally requested Kyiv's assistance in defending against Iranian-designed Shahed drones.

"We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against 'shaheds' in the Middle East region," Zelensky wrote on the platform X.



"I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security," he added.



"Ukraine helps partners who help ensure our security and protect the lives of our people."



Recently, Zelensky had offered the help of Ukrainian experts to leaders in Gulf states affected by attacks involving Iranian drones. Zelensky said requests had also come from the US side, but did not give further details.



The relatively inexpensive Shahed drones were originally developed by Iran, though Russia now also produces versions of the aircraft.



Even the US military recently acknowledged using the drones as a model in developing its own, more advanced systems.









