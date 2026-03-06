ZELENSKY CLAIMS US REQUESTED UKRAINES HELP IN COUNTERING IRANIAN DRONES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Thursday that the US asked the Ukrainian leadership to provide assistance in countering Iranian Shahed drones, as tensions escalate over continuing US-Israeli attacks and Iran's retaliation.

In a statement on Telegram, he promised to send drone countermeasure specialists to the region.

"We received a request from the US for concrete support in protecting against Shaheds in the Middle East region," he said.

Zelensky added that he ordered the government "to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required level of security."

American media reported earlier in the day that the Pentagon and a Middle Eastern country are negotiating the purchase of Ukrainian interceptors to repel Iranian drone attacks. They are being considered as a cheaper alternative to expensive Patriot systems. Ukraine has confirmed interest in the technology.

The US has yet to comment on Ukraine's claims.