UK says RAF strikes on Iranian missile sites would be ‘entirely legal’

The UK could legally carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites if they posed a threat to Britons, said Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy.

Lammy said the use of RAF aircraft to hit targets inside Iran would be lawful if it were necessary to protect British people and staff in the region.

Speaking to the BBC on Friday, he stressed that current British operations were focused on defensive actions, including shooting down missiles and drones already in the air over allied nations.

But he suggested that the law would also allow pre-emptive action against sites used to launch attacks. "It is entirely legal to protect our people and protect our staff, and therefore, all operational capability is available to us in those circumstances."

However, Lammy stressed that the US and Israel should explain the objectives behind their military campaign against Iran.

Speaking to Sky News, he said the UK was not involved in the offensive action.

"The war aims are for the Americans and the Israelis who had begun this offensive action that we, of course, are not part of," he said.

"Our response is defensive action, and to support our allies and British soldiers and people across the region."

Lammy said the UK had deployed Typhoon and F-35 jets to the region, as well as radar equipment and the warship HMS Dragon.

"All of that to ensure that we're keeping our people safe and supporting our allies," he said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday defended his decision not to join offensive strikes on Iran being carried out by the US and Israel.

He said the UK's position remained focused on diplomacy rather than military escalation. "Now, that's why I took the decision that the UK would not join the initial strikes on Iran by the US and Israel," he noted.

The UK will "stand firm" by its values despite international pressure over military action against Iran, he added.

However, the government is increasing its military presence in the Gulf region. Starmer announced that four additional Typhoon fighter jets will be deployed to Qatar following requests from allies.



