UK counterterrorism police arrest 4 on suspicion of spying for Iran

Four men were arrested early Friday on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service in a counterterrorism investigation linked to Iran, police said.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London detained the men shortly after 1 am at addresses in Barnet, Harrow and Watford as part of a preplanned operation. The arrests were made under Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023.

Police said the investigation relates to suspected surveillance of locations and individuals connected to the Jewish community in the London area.

The suspects include a 40-year-old man and a 55-year-old man arrested in Barnet, a 52-year-old man arrested in Watford and a 22-year-old man arrested in Harrow. One man is an Iranian national and three are dual British-Iranian nationals, authorities said.

Searches are ongoing at multiple properties in Barnet, Watford and Wembley.

Six more men, aged 20 to 49, were arrested at the same address in Harrow on suspicion of assisting an offender. One of them was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

All 10 men remain in custody.