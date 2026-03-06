UK arrests four on suspicion of Iranian spying of Jewish sites

British police arrested four men on suspicion of spying for ⁠Iran after ⁠an investigation into suspected surveillance of locations and individuals in London's Jewish community.

Detectives said ⁠one of the men was Iranian, while three had dual British-Iranian nationality, and they had been taken into custody after the arrests were made in Barnet, north London, and Watford, a ⁠town ⁠north of London.

British lawmakers and domestic spy agencies have been warning for years of the threat to Britain from Iran.

Australia has also linked antisemitic attacks ⁠to Tehran.

London Metropolitan Police commander Helen Flanagan said on Friday the arrests were part of a long-running investigation.

The arrested men were aged between ⁠22 ‌years-old ‌and 55 years-old and the ⁠police said ‌they arrested six other men as part of ⁠the operation on ⁠suspicion of assisting an ⁠offender.









