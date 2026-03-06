UK arrests four on suspicion of Iranian spying of Jewish sites

British police arrested four men on suspicion of spying for Iran after an investigation into suspected surveillance of locations and individuals in London's Jewish community.
Detectives said one of the men was Iranian, while three had dual British-Iranian nationality, and they had been taken into custody after the arrests were made in Barnet, north London, and Watford, a town north of London.
British lawmakers and domestic spy agencies have been warning for years of the threat to Britain from Iran.
Australia has also linked antisemitic attacks to Tehran.
London Metropolitan Police commander Helen Flanagan said on Friday the arrests were part of a long-running investigation.
The arrested men were aged between 22 years-old and 55 years-old and the police said they arrested six other men as part of the operation on suspicion of assisting an offender.