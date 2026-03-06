UK arrests four on suspicion of Iranian spying of Jewish sites

 Contact Us
In a major pre-planned operation, British counter-terrorism police have arrested four men on suspicion of spying for Iran by conducting targeted surveillance on the London Jewish community.

Published March 06,2026
British police arrested four men on suspicion of spying for ⁠Iran after ⁠an investigation into suspected surveillance of locations and individuals in London's Jewish community.

Detectives said ⁠one of the men was Iranian, while three had dual British-Iranian nationality, and they had been taken into custody after the arrests were made in Barnet, north London, and Watford, a ⁠town ⁠north of London.

British lawmakers and domestic spy agencies have been warning for years of the threat to Britain from Iran.

Australia has also linked antisemitic attacks ⁠to Tehran.

London Metropolitan Police commander Helen Flanagan said on Friday the arrests were part of a long-running investigation.

The arrested men were aged between ⁠22 ‌years-old ‌and 55 years-old and the ⁠police said ‌they arrested six other men as part of ⁠the operation on ⁠suspicion of assisting an ⁠offender.