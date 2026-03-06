Türkiye extends Mideast flight cancellations over Iran war

Turkish flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan have ⁠been stopped until ⁠March 9 over the conflict in Iran, Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu ⁠said on Friday, adding flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates would not take place on Friday.

In a statement, Uraloglu said ⁠Turkish Airlines ⁠and Pegasus Airlines had removed Iran flights from their programmes until March 12 and March 20 respectively. He added that a total ⁠of seven Iraqi Airways flights were in Turkish airports, while two Turkish aircraft remained in Tehran's airport. Two flights by ⁠Azerbaijan ‌Airways ‌were rerouted to the ⁠Igdir ‌province and passengers were transported to Nakhchivan ⁠by land after ⁠Iranian drone attacks ⁠there, he said.









