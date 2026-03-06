 Contact Us
Türkiye extends Mideast flight cancellations over Iran war

Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced on Friday that flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan have been suspended until March 9 due to the escalating regional conflict. Additionally, all flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates have been explicitly grounded for Friday as security concerns mount.

Reuters
Published March 06,2026
Turkish flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan have ⁠been stopped until ⁠March 9 over the conflict in Iran, Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu ⁠said on Friday, adding flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates would not take place on Friday.

In a statement, Uraloglu said ⁠Turkish Airlines ⁠and Pegasus Airlines had removed Iran flights from their programmes until March 12 and March 20 respectively. He added that a total ⁠of seven Iraqi Airways flights were in Turkish airports, while two Turkish aircraft remained in Tehran's airport. Two flights by ⁠Azerbaijan ‌Airways ‌were rerouted to the ⁠Igdir ‌province and passengers were transported to Nakhchivan ⁠by land after ⁠Iranian drone attacks ⁠there, he said.