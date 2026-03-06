Switzerland to reduce planned F-35A fighter jet purchase

The Swiss government said Friday it will reduce the number of F-35A fighter jets it plans to purchase while reviewing the acquisition of an additional long-range ground-based air defense system to strengthen national defense.

The Federal Council, in a statement, confirmed it will no longer pursue the originally planned purchase of 36 F-35A aircraft. Instead, within the financial ceiling approved by voters, Switzerland expects to acquire around 30 fighter jets.

The government will request an additional credit of 394 million Swiss francs (over $504 million) from parliament to cover higher costs linked to inflation, rising raw material prices and other factors.

Purchasing the originally planned 36 jets would require roughly 1.1 billion francs ($1.3 billion) in additional funding, which the government said it will not request for financial policy reasons.

The Federal Council said the decision maintains compliance with the financial framework approved by the Swiss people in a 2020 referendum authorizing up to 6 billion francs ($7.7 billion) for new fighter aircraft.

Separately, the government said it has instructed the Defense Ministry to examine the purchase of an additional long-range ground-based air defense system, preferably produced in Europe, eyeing the French-made SAMP/T.

"We are taking decisive action to ensure Switzerland's security: We will stick with the Patriot air defense system and are looking into a second one - ideally from Europe," Swiss Defense Minister Martin Pfister said.

The move comes after delays in the delivery of US-made Patriot air defense systems ordered by Switzerland, which have been reprioritized by Washington to support Ukraine.

According to current information, the delivery of Switzerland's five Patriot firing units could be delayed by four to five years.

The Defense Ministry is expected to report on the additional air defense system review by summer 2027.





