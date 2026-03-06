NATO membership top of Cyprus' priorities after drone attack

Cyprus is making renewed preparations for membership of the NATO military alliance after suffering a drone attack earlier this week.



"If it were possible, we would submit an application tomorrow," President Nikos Christodoulides told Greek broadcaster Skai in an interview published overnight. Cyprus was already making preparations for possible NATO membership, he said.



Work is being done at the military, operational and administrative levels so that the country can act "as soon as political conditions allow."



Christodoulides acknowledged that such a step cannot be taken at present due to Türkiye's long-standing position as a NATO member that rejects Cyprus's accession. The alliance decides on new members unanimously.



The island has been divided since the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974. Ankara does not recognize the other half, the Republic of Cyprus, and refuses to discuss NATO membership.



The current discussion about a Cypriot application for NATO membership was triggered by a drone attack on the British military base near the Cypriot port city of Limassol earlier this week.



According to the British government, there was minor damage to a hangar. But the incident caused widespread concern about the risk of Cyprus being hit by fallout from the Iran war.



Cypriot media reported, citing security sources, that the drones may have been launched from Lebanon.

