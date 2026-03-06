Lebanese PM says 'a humanitarian disaster is looming' from displacement

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned on Friday that "a humanitarian disaster is looming" as a result of Israeli evacuation orders that are causing a massive displacement of the population.

"The humanitarian and political consequences of this displacement could be unprecedented," the premier told foreign ambassadors.

Residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut and of the south of the country, both Hezbollah strongholds, have fled in large numbers following unprecedentedly wide evacuation orders from the Israeli military.







