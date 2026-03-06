Kremlin says Russia is in dialogue with representatives of Iran regime

The Kremlin ⁠said ⁠on Friday that Russia was ⁠in dialogue with representatives of Iran's leadership, ⁠but ⁠declined to provide further details when ⁠asked by reporters whether Moscow was ⁠helping ‌Tehran.

Kremlin says the war in Iran has fuelled demand for Russian energy

Kremlin said that the ⁠war in Iran had fuelled demand ⁠for Russian energy products, noting that buyers like China and India were ⁠guided ⁠by their national interests.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia has ⁠been and remained a reliable supplier of oil and gas, ⁠both via ‌pipelines ‌and ⁠in ‌liquefied form.







