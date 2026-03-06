Kremlin says Russia is in dialogue with representatives of Iran regime

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia was in dialogue with representatives of Iran's leadership, but declined to provide further details when asked by reporters whether Moscow was helping Tehran.
Kremlin said that the war in Iran had fuelled demand for Russian energy products, noting that buyers like China and India were guided by their national interests.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia has been and remained a reliable supplier of oil and gas, both via pipelines and in liquefied form.