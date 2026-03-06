News World Israel says next wave of attacks on Iran underway

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) early on Friday said that it had begun targeting infrastructure in Iran.



"The IDF has begun a broad-scale wave of strikes against Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran," the military said in a post on Telegram.



Israel, which has pummelled Iran since Saturday, said on Thursday it was moving into the next phase of the armed conflict.



"In this phase, we will further dismantle the regime and its military capabilities," Israeli Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir said.



He also announced "further surprises" for future operations in Iran, without specifying them.



Iran has launched attacks against targets in Gulf states, including US military bases and diplomatic posts, in response to US and Israeli military strikes inside Iran.









