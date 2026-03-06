News World Iran launches fresh missiles at Israel - report

In a severe escalation of the ongoing war, Iran's armed forces have unleashed a fresh barrage of missiles targeting Israel on Friday.

DPA WORLD Published March 06,2026

Iranian armed forces have reportedly launched a new wave of missiles at Israel.



State broadcaster IRIB and the Tasnim news agency, which is close to Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, reported that the missiles had been fired towards Israel on Friday.



Air raid sirens were activated in Israel following the launch, authorities in that country said.











