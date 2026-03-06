EU Commission widens visa-free travel ban for Georgian officials

The European Commission on Friday suspended all visa-free travel to the European Union for Georgian officials, widening existing restrictions.



The move means that holders of Georgian diplomatic, service, and official passports have to obtain a Schengen visa before they can enter the EU for official purposes, a press release said.



The decision was taken over "breaches of several fundamental rights and international legal standards" which have occurred in Georgia since the Kremlin-friendly Georgian Dream party claimed victory in the last parliamentary elections in October 2024.



Subsequent mass demonstrations were met with police violence and mass arrests.



"Today's decision is a response to the violent repression against peaceful protesters, political opponents and independent media," said EU Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen.



The visa-free travel suspension remains in place for 12 months and can be extended to up to 24 months if the situation in Georgia does not improve.



Last year, EU countries already agreed to suspend visa privileges for Georgian officials which has so far been enforced by 19 out of the bloc's 27 members, the commission said.



Friday's decision enforces the suspension of visa privileges across the entire EU.

