Azerbaijan orders to evacuate its diplomatic missions in Iran amid regional tension

Azerbaijan has issued an order to evacuate its embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Tabriz, state news agency Azertac reported on Friday, a day after the country's territory was hit by drones from Iran, which has retaliated to US-Israel attacks.

Speaking at a briefing, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said measures to ensure security are being implemented, with the armed forces placed on the highest level of readiness amid regional tensions.

Bayramov noted that appropriate decisions will be made after receiving the results of the investigation.

He also said the diplomatic mission has received approximately 1,000 requests, primarily from Azerbaijani citizens traveling to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

On Thursday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the Nakhchivan exclave was hit by drones launched from Iranian territory, with one striking the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport while another fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

The attacks came as Israel and the US continue their large-scale offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing over 1,000 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as many countries, including those that host US military assets.