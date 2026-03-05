Zelenskyy says Ukraine-Russia peace talks paused amid Iran conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that peace talks with Russia are currently on pause because of the conflict in Iran.

In a video statement posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy said Kyiv would be ready to continue negotiations once conditions allow.

"For now, because of the situation with Iran, the necessary signals for a trilateral meeting haven't come yet. But as soon as the security situation and the broader political context allow us to resume the trilateral diplomatic work, it will be done. Ukraine is ready for it," he said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Ukraine's intelligence service, the presidential office and other agencies involved in efforts to arrange further exchanges of prisoners of war.

"We are working to bring all our people home from Russian captivity. We hope for good news," he said.

Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of US-mediated peace talks this year -- two in Abu Dhabi and one in Geneva.

Last week, Zelenskyy indicated the next round might take place in early March, again in the United Arab Emirates. However, the sudden US-Israeli attack on Iran on Feb. 28 disrupted many plans.



