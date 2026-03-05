Türkiye reaffirms right to respond as NATO neutralizes Iranian missile

Türkiye reserves the right to respond to hostile actions, a Defense Ministry official said Thursday, following a ballistic munition fired from Iran was detected heading toward Turkish airspace.

Speaking to the press, National Defense Ministry spokesman Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk recalled that a ballistic munition fired from Iran and directed toward Turkish airspace on Wednesday was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Türkiye maintains its determination and capacity at the highest level to ensure the security of its citizens and its airspace, while continuing to pursue a responsible approach that prioritizes the preservation of regional peace and stability."

"However, we once again emphasize that we reserve the right to respond to hostile actions, regardless of where they come from, and we are closely monitoring developments in close coordination with NATO and our other allies."

Akturk said Ankara is closely monitoring developments amid joint Israeli-US attacks on Iran and Iran's subsequent targeting of third countries. "We hope the clashes end immediately," Akturk underlined.

He reiterated that Türkiye is ready to contribute to efforts aimed at resolving regional disputes through peaceful means. "Problems can only be resolved through dialogue," Akturk said.

The interceptions came as Israel and the US have continued a large-scale offensive on Iran since Saturday, killing at least 926 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.