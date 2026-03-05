Macron calls on Israel to avoid ground offensive in Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Israel to avoid launching a ground offensive in Lebanon amid growing concerns over escalating tensions along the border.

Macron also urged the Hezbollah group to immediately stop its attacks against Israel.

He said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on the "very worrying" situation in Lebanon.

He stressed the need for Hezbollah to "immediately cease its attacks against Israel and beyond," warning that the group's escalation strategy represents "a major mistake that puts the entire region at risk."

At the same time, Macron called on Israel to respect Lebanon's territorial integrity and refrain from launching a ground operation.

"I also called on the Israeli prime minister to preserve Lebanon's territorial integrity and to refrain from a ground offensive," he said, adding that it was important for all parties to return to the existing ceasefire agreement.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot signaled the "need for de-escalation" during a conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Barrot expressed France's solidarity with those affected by recent Iranian attacks but stressed that Lebanon's "territorial integrity" must be respected.

While he condemned the "firing of rockets and drones" by Hezbollah against Israel, he said Lebanese non-combatants should be spared from the violence.

The discussion also addressed broader security challenges posed by the Iranian regime, including its nuclear and ballistic programs.

Barrot underscored the necessity of a "long-term response" to regional destabilization activities, reiterating that a diplomatic shift is essential to ensuring collective security for all parties involved.





