Germany will not join Iran war or regime change operations: FM

Germany said Thursday it will not join US and Israeli strikes against Iran and ruled out supporting concrete measures aimed at regime change in the country.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters in Berlin that while Germany hopes for a democratic future for Iran, such a change must come from the Iranian people themselves.

"Germany is not participating in this war. And that will remain the case," Wadephul told reporters. "We are also not participating in any concrete measures for regime change in any country, including Iran," he stressed.

The conservative politician said Germany maintains contact with Iranian opposition groups and stands with the Iranian people against what he called the regime's oppressive measures. However, he emphasized that Berlin cannot dictate Iran's political future.

"We are dependent on the Iranian people themselves ultimately being in a position to take their fate into their own hands and perhaps overcome this regime," Wadephul said. "But for obvious reasons, there can be no government measures from Germany to this end."