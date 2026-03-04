X to halt revenue sharing for undisclosed AI-generated conflict videos

The US social media company X announced Tuesday that it will suspend users who post undisclosed conflict videos generated by artificial intelligence (AI) from its revenue-sharing program.

"Starting now, users who post AI-generated videos of an armed conflict—without adding a disclosure that it was made with AI—will be suspended from Creator Revenue Sharing for 90 days," X's head of product Nikita Bier said on the same platform, announcing a revision of its creator revenue sharing policies.

Bier added that subsequent violations of these revised policies, aiming "to maintain authenticity of content on Timeline," will result in permanent suspension from the program.

"During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground. With today's AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people," he said.

"We will continue to refine our policies and product to ensure X can be trusted during these critical moments."





