US urges citizens to reconsider Cyprus travel after drone strike

The United States on Wednesday urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Cyprus after a drone attack targeted a UK military base on the island, citing security risks.



The State Department also authorized the departure of non-essential US government personnel and their family members.



The updated advisory places Cyprus at level three on the US four-tier travel warning system, one step below the highest level, which is a do not travel warning. Several airlines have already suspended flights to the EU country.



The heightened alert follows a drone strike late on Sunday on the RAF Akrotiri base near the port city of Limassol. On Monday afternoon, two more drones were intercepted, according to the local government. Cypriot media, citing security sources, reported that the drones may have been launched from Lebanon.



NATO and EU countries are increasing their military presence in the region amid rising tensions. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the United Kingdom would deploy helicopters equipped for counter-drone operations as well as a warship to Cyprus.



France plans to send air defence and anti-drone systems along with a frigate to the eastern Mediterranean, according to Cyprus News Agency. Greece has already stationed four F-16 fighter jets in Cyprus and is preparing to dispatch two frigates.



